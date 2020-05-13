Lee County, GA
Carlos J. Lamb
Carlos J. Lamb, 73, of Lee County, died Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Born and raised in Albany, Mr. Lamb retired from the Postal Service in 2009 after 43 years of service. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the U. S. Navy.
His parents Carl and Jewell Roberts Lamb preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife Patsy Craft Lamb, daughter, Traci Lamb, grandchildren, Riley, Reegan and Rowan, his brother Richard Lamb (Patsy), sister Jennifer Lamb Crosby (Buddy), his second mother Grace Craft and several nieces and nephews.
Per Mr. Lamb wishes he has been cremated and his family will hold a memorial service at a later date.
