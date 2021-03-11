Carol Ann Melvin, age 74, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021. Graveside services will be held at a later date.
Ms. Melvin was born in Arlington, Georgia on September 28, 1946 to Clayton Eugene Melvin and Carolyn Newberry Melvin. She lived in Leary and Arlington but had made her home in Milledgeville for over 40 years.
Survivors include two brothers Clayton Eugene Melvin (Gail) of Albany and Michael Carson Melvin (Karin) of Monticello, a sister Beth Hilliard (Vic) of Pelham, nephews, Matt, Clay and Kyle and a niece Brooke.
Moores Funeral home & Crematory has charge of arrangements.
