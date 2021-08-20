Carol Ann Moore, 77, of Lee County, GA, passed away August 21, 2021 at her residence. Graveside funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Thundering Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. Mr. Ross Powell will officiate.
A native of Dowagiac, Michigan, Mrs. Moore, was born December 12, 1943 daughter of the late Jack and Marguerite Reynnells. She worked for Target as their merchandiser for many years until she retired in 2008. She loved to go camping with her husband Charles, liked to read and bake. She also enjoyed going to Gatlinburg Tennessee to the festivals with her sister. She is preceded in death by her husband Charles E. Moore, Sr., son, Michael Moore, her siblings Jerry Reynnells and Nancy Clemons.
Survivors include her children Yvonne Rogers (Brian), and Charles Moore, Jr. (Kristy) all of Lee County, Georgia; two grandchildren Heather and Hayley Moore of Lee County, Georgia; her siblings Susan Ledlow (Jessie) of Albany, Georgia, Ron Reynnells of St. Joseph Tennessee; her sisters and brother-in-law, Jean Moore, Dave Moore, and Sarah Knight; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Monday, August 23, 2021 from 5:30 PM until 7:00 PM at Mathews Funeral Home
In lieu of flowers please make memorials to the Lee County Animal Shelter; 101 Mossy Dell Rd, Leesburg, Georgia, 31763.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com. Mathews Funeral Home Albany, GA 229-435-5657
