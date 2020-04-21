CAROL CAREY

Carol Peavy Carey, 84, of Cuthbert passed away late Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital from complications related to COVID 19. A private (family only) graveside service will be conducted on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the Eastview Cemetery in Cuthbert with Dr. Ben McFather officiating.
Mrs. Carey was born on November 14, 1935 in Cuthbert the daughter of the late Sam and Merle Carter Peavy. She married her high school sweetheart, John B. Carey and they owned and operated Carey's Supermarket for many years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Cuthbert and attended Sunday School at Joe-Anne Burgin Nursing Home. Mrs. Carey was known for her deep concern for the welfare of her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, John B. Carey, brother, Marvin H. Peavy and two sisters, Mary P. Kight and Dorothy P. Vinson.
Survivors include her sister, Wynelle Peavy Wood of Cuthbert, her brother, Sam Peavy, Jr. of Cuthbert, her beloved nieces and nephews, Suzanne Busbee, Patty Bueker, Kathy Smallridge, Marvin Peavy, Jr., Michael Peavy, Luke Peavy, Robert Moore, Jr., Keith Peavy, Sam Peavy, III and John Scarborough, and a number of great nieces and nephews.
LUNSFORD FUNERAL HOME
CUTHBERT, GA 229/732-2148
