Carol Ellis Stansbury, 78, of Albany, died Monday, January 10, 2022 at her home.
Her funeral service will be at 11 AM on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at First Baptist Church of Albany. The Rev. Dr. Butch Knight will officiate. The family will receive friends at First Baptist Church of Albany prior to the funeral beginning at 10 AM. The burial service will be at 11 AM on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Chickamauga Cemetery, Chickamauga, GA.
Mrs. Stansbury was born in Chickamauga, GA and moved to Albany in 2003. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Chickamauga and attended First Baptist Church of Albany. She was a certified RN working in numerous medical settings such as outpatient surgery and as a case manager for rehab and assisted living facilities. She adored her children, grandchildren, and friends of her grandchildren, all of whom affectionately called her Mama Carol. She was a huge Georgia Bulldog fan, as well as avid supporter of Deerfield Windsor School, especially its football team. Mama Carol was an excellent cook and enjoyed cooking for her family. She loved the Lord and sought to follow Him in her life, showing empathy for others, especially those in need. She enjoyed the beauty of nature displayed by the love of her cats, Sassy and Minnie, and her pastime of gardening.
Mrs. Stansbury is survived by her 3 children: Richard Stansbury (fiancé Tammy Haley), Chickamauga, GA, Jana Gill (Davis), Albany, GA, Wes Stansbury (Emma), Flintstone, GA; 4 grandchildren: Davis Gill, Jr. (fiancé Anna Cowart), Ellis Gill, Lawson Gill, Wesley Stansbury; 2 brothers: Carl Ellis (Dolores), Ft. Oglethorpe, GA, Jim Ellis (Sondra), Calhoun, GA; and a cousin: Donna Dickson (Jim), Chickamauga, GA; numerous nieces and nephews.
Those desiring may send memorials to First Baptist Church of Albany, 145 Oakland Parkway, Leesburg, GA 31763, Elizabeth Lee United Methodist Church, 139 Cove Rd., Chickamauga, GA 30707, or the Albany Humane Society, 1705 W. Oakridge Dr., Albany, GA 31707.
Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements in Albany. Wilson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements in Chickamauga.
