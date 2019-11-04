Carol Harrell

Carol Wetherington Harrell, 77, of Baconton died Friday, November 1, 2019 at her residence.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Baconton Baptist Church with Rev. Chad Boyd officiating. Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Lakeview Baptist Church Cemetery in Lenox, GA.
Born September 19, 1942 in Lenox, GA, Mrs. Harrell was the daughter of the late William Lloyd Wetherington and Ally Thelma Barton Wetherington. She was married to the late Kenneth Lamar Harrell. Mrs. Harrell retired from Tara Foods in Albany and was a member of Baconton Baptist Church.
Survivors include two daughters, Tammie Martin of Auburn, GA and Renee Pollock (Mark) of Camilla, GA; two sons, Michael Harrell (Sara) of Great Falls, Montana and Richey Harrell (Tracy) of Cartersville, GA; one brother, Doyle Wetherington of Florida; one sister, Jean Rentz of Pensacola, FL; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
