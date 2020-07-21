CAROL HUTCHENS Carol Jane Fuller Hutchens, 76, of Statesboro GA joined our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in Heaven on July 18, 2020, after a bout with cancer. Carol is survived by her husband (Eddie; MSG-retired, U.S. Army), three sons (Bob, Todd, Scott), three daughters-in-law (Allison, Sheila, Jennifer), six grandchildren and their families (including six great-grandchildren), her brother and sister-in-law (Rick and Barbara Fuller) and sister (Bev Cox) and their families, and many extended family. She was preceded to Heaven by her parents (Charles and Edna Fuller), parents-in-law (Robert and Mary Hutchens), and sister-in-law and brother-in-law (Suzanne and Bob Gallup). Carol was born in Kosciusko, MS on September 5, 1943. She became a Christian at 8 years old and was baptized alongside her father. Carol attended Memphis State University where she met and later married her husband, Eddie, on February 7, 1964, and has spent the last 56 years loving him with her whole heart and raising an adoring family. She joyfully served God and blessed countless people via numerous ministries throughout her life, including continuously praying for her family and friends, singing in the choir, providing weekly sanctuary flower arrangements at Eastern Heights Baptist Church, and sending church members birthday cards. Carol also excelled as an elementary school physical education instructor, serving 29 years alongside Coach Tinsley Dozier in Albany, GA. They helped thousands of children mature into good citizens. Carol supported her family in all endeavors, and even earned awards for her own personal service, including twice receiving the Georgia Army National Guard Commendation Medal for her tireless work helping families in Albany, GA during the deadly floods of 1994 and 1998. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and traveled throughout the U.S.A. (including Alaska and Hawaii) and Europe. Family and friends are invited to a service at the Deal Funeral Directors, 22757 Hwy 80 East, Statesboro, GA at 11am, Tuesday, July 21, 2020, led by Pastor Julian Ward. There will be a family-only graveside service at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 8819 U.S. Highway 301 North, Glennville, GA 30427. Carol's pall bearers will be her sons and grandsons. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorials be offered to your local church, to the Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo St., Statesboro GA 30458, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements. www.dealfuneraldirectors.com
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Body of drowned Albany teenager found near Mitchell County line
- Gov. Brian Kemp faces decision on Georgia's COVID-19 restrictions
- In-person Georgia Bar exam canceled
- Three COVID-19 deaths this week bring Dougherty total to 158
- Lee County to start revaluation process
- Fungus that kills bats discovered in Georgia counties
- Local dentist partner says working in hometown is fulfilling
- Governor faces decision on COVID-19 restrictions
- This is the last week of $600 unemployment benefits
- Albany Entertainment Center will host virtual Blake Shelton concert for encore drive-in night
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.