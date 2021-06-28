Carol Lumpkin Peterson, 83, of Cuthbert, GA died on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at her residence. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Saturday, July 3, 2021, in the Vilulah Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Jeff Giddens and Dr. Ben McFather officiating.
Mrs. Peterson was born on July 21, 1937, in Edison, GA the daughter of the late Fetus Lumpkin and Elizabeth Rish Lumpkin. She retired after 29 years as a supervisor for the Kellwood Company, was a graduate of Calhoun County High School and was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Cuthbert. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Kenneth Edward Peterson, 2 daughters, Jan Scarborough and Linda Peterson, a sister, Ann Lumpkin and 2 brothers, Hubert Lumpkin and Harold Lumpkin.
Survivors include 2 daughters, Becky Boren (Art) of Buena Park, CA and Susie Shaw (Phillip) of Cuthbert, a son, Steve Peterson of Fitzgerald, a son-in-law, Michael Scarborough of Blakely, 10 grandchildren, Shannon Atkinson, Jennifer Jenkins, Laura Williams, Michael Shaw, Hannah Bush, Justin Scarborough, Joshua Boren, Jared Boren, Stephen Peterson and Kristin Arnold and 18 great grandchildren.
The family would like to greatly thank the two wonderful caregivers, Shonta Butler and Betty Starling for the exceptional care. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 PM on Friday, July 2, 2021, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to https://www.apdaparkinson.org/.
LUNSFORD FUNERAL HOME
CUTHBERT, GA 229/732-2148
