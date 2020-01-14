Albany, GA
Carol Cowan Rumph
Carol Cowan Rumph, 73, of Albany, died Friday, January 11, 2020 at Wynfield Park.
Her memorial service will be at 2 PM on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Kimbrell-Stern. The Rev. Butch Knight will officiate. The family will receive friends at Kimbrell-Stern on Wednesday beginning at 1 PM until the service hour.
Mrs. Rumph was born in Albany and was a lifelong resident. She graduated from Albany High School and received her undergraduate and Masters Degrees from the University of Georgia. She was an educator in the Dougherty County School System for 43 years. She taught at Dougherty High School and finished her career at Westover High School. She was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church of Albany. Mrs. Rumph was an avid University of Georgia fan, and she loved animals.
Mrs. Rumph is survived by her two sons: Tommy Gardner Rumph (Kelly Thompson), Lee County, Spencer Charles Rumph, Albany; 2 grandchildren: Taylor and Cohen Rumph, both of Lee County; her first cousins: Barbara Mitchell (Tommy), Sandra Johnson (Bill), Diane McLaughlin, and Nancy Cowan as well as numerous other cousins.
Memorials may be made to the Albany Humane Society, 1705 W. Oakridge Dr., Albany, GA 31707.
Kimbrell-Stern, Inc.
Albany, GA
229-883-4152
