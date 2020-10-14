Carole LeFever Utlaut—better known as "Nana"—passed away peacefully on October 11, 2020. Nana was born on November 20, 1934 in Columbia, Missouri and graduated from Boonville High School where she met her best friend, Bob Utlaut, the love of her life, who she later married. During their time together, Nana supported her husband throughout all four of his degrees and his ordination to the priesthood, when he became The Very Reverend Robert L. Utlaut. In addition to serving alongside him, she was the head bank teller at numerous banks and was also instrumental in helping to start Maple Place, an assisted living facility in Watertown, South Dakota.
After Bob's death in 1990, Nana relocated to Southwest Georgia to be closer to family. In Albany, she worked at the SOWEGA Council on Aging and upon retirement, volunteered as a campground hostess at Sloppy Floyd State Park for five summers. This adventure reflected her lifelong enthusiasm for a road trip, which Nana and her beloved Bob often embarked on together, managing to visit every state in the continental U.S.
A devoted member of St. Patrick's Episcopal Church, Nana deeply valued her church community that shared her strong faith and servant's heart. From being an avid contributor for potluck dinners, usually with her signature potato casserole, to decorating the parish hall for Vacation Bible School to serving on the altar guild as well as many other volunteer positions, she was a recognizable presence in St. Patrick's ministry and continued to carry her title and role as priest's spouse throughout her life. Her infamous smile and wave to parishioners from across the pew was the same spirit that she brought to the community through her active involvement in the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Golden Key Club, and the Albany Garden Club.
Nana felt the most joy when surrounded by family and prioritized quality time with them. A gifted seamstress who "only sewed for love," she challenged herself and tackled every project her girls could dream up—Halloween costumes, Easter dresses, throw pillows, and college dorm room décor, just to name a few. Her greatest strength, according to her granddaughters, was that she could never say no to them, which left her with a lot more Klondike bars and a few more kittens than needed.
She is survived by her daughter Dana (Willis) DuVall, granddaughters Emily and Maggie DuVall, son Robert T. (Margi) Utlaut, and sisters Doris Gegg and Linda Palmer. There will be a memorial service at St. Patrick's Episcopal Church celebrating her life on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick's in her honor.
