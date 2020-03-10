Carole Woodworth
Albany, GA
Carole A. Woodworth
Mrs. Carole Annette Woodworth, 78, of Albany, passed away on Wednesday March 4, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Mrs. Woodworth was born on November 9, 1941 to the late John William Capps and Ella Holder Capps. Mrs. Woodworth served in the United States Marines and retired with The Dougherty County Board of Education.
Survivors include her children; Ronald (Kimberly) Woodworth of Thomasville, Ga., Raymond (Nancy) Woodworth of Sylvester, GA, and Rickey Woodworth of Albany, GA.; four grandchildren, Brandon Phillip Woodworth, Karrie Alayna Woodworth and Krystyna Rae Woodworth all of Sylvester, Ga., and Hunter Wayne Woodworth of Thomasville, Ga.
Mrs. Woodworth was preceded in death by her son, Randy Woodworth; and her sister, Gloria Hunt.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.purvisfh.com
Purvis Funeral Home, Adel, Georgia
