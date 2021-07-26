Caroline Barton Schmidt

Caroline Barton Schmidt, Age 37, of Jamaica Plain, MA, died peacefully on Friday, July 16, 2021. She was born on October 13, 1983, in Albany, GA, to Gary and Gloria Barton. Caroline and Nick Schmidt wed in 2010 and, in 2016, she gave birth to Elliott Schmidt. A graduate of the University of Georgia and Edinboro University of Pennsylvania, Caroline worked as an art teacher in Washington, DC, and Boston, MA, most recently at The Learning Project since 2013. The embodiment of "work hard and be kind," Caroline's patience, gentle nature, playfulness, and love and knowledge of art, music, and ballet inspired hundreds of students, parents, and colleagues. Caroline is survived by her husband, Nick, son, Elliott, mother, Gloria Barton, and sister, Mary Prickett (Jarrod). A public service in the Boston area will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in Caroline's name to The Caroline Schmidt Arts and Inspiration Fund, The Learning Project Elementary School, Boston, MA.

