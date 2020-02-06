Albany, Ga.
Carolyn Palmer Allen (Palmer)
Mrs. Carolyn Palmer Allen, 88, of Albany, died Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at her residence. Visitation will be held Thursday evening at Kimbrell-Stern from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Sherwood Baptist Church. Interment will be held Friday at 3:00 PM at Sunset Cemetery in Meigs, GA. Mr. Ross Powell will officiate.
Born in Coolidge, GA, Mrs. Allen grew up in the Pelham area most of her life. She was an office manager for Lamar Parr for over 30 years in Albany, GA. Carolyn was huge college football fan, especially for the Georgia Bulldogs. Her love for football extended further with her grandson, Matthew "Matt" Holland. She would travel hours to watch him play in Snellville, GA for his school, Brookwood High School and never missed a game. She was an avid decorator at Christmas time and was even featured for it in the Albany Magazine. Mrs. Allen loved her time spent at Gattlinberg, TN as well as the beaches in Destin, FL.
Survivors include her daughter, Kimberly Holland and her husband Mark of Buford, GA and her grandson Matthew Blayke Holland and his wife, Gaby of Cumming, GA.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Allen and a brother, Jimmy Palmer,
Memorials may be made to Sherwood Baptist Church "Meet the Need" 2201 Whispering Pines Rd, Albany, GA 31707.
