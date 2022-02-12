Carolyn Cook

Carolyn Louise Cook, age 65, of Atlanta, GA passed away on January 25, 2022. She was born on September 25, 1956 in McRae, Georgia and was the daughter of the late Louise Miller Cook and the later Quitman Cook of Albany, Georgia, formerly of McRae, Georgia. Carolyn was a graduate of Deerfield School in Albany, Georgia in 1974 and attended Wesleyan College and was a graduate of the University of Georgia in 1978 with a degree of Bachelor of Science in Education. She later received her Master of Education from Georgia State University in 1979. She was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. After graduation, she taught kindergarten for one year before she started her career in 1980 as a flight attendant for Delta Airlines. She retired with 29 years of service and became active in the Delta Clipped Wings, serving on the board from 2019 - 2021. She was a member of the Junior League of Atlanta, Inc., and the University of Georgia Alumni Association. Carolyn was a member of the Maranatha Baptist Church of Plains, Georgia and attended the Peachtree Presbyterian Church of Buckhead. She attended the Walk to Emmaus #203 in 2016. Carolyn enjoyed travel, particularly international travel, experiencing other cultures and people around the world. She was an avid Georgia Bulldog fan. She loved her golden retrievers, Miller and McIntyre, dearly. They were her children and were her companions and comfort.Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Frank Quitman Cook of Alpharetta, Georgia. She is survived by her brother, Robert (Donna) Cook of Muscatine, Iowa, sister-in-law, Linda Cook of Alpharetta, Georgia, nieces: Kelly (Dustin) Meyn of Ankeny, Iowa, Courtney (Elias) Schroeder of Mt. Vernon, Iowa, and Laura Cook of Alpharetta, Georgia: nephews: Andrew (Shannon) Cook of Senoia, Georgia and James Cook of Roswell, Georgia and six great nieces and nephews. She had many close lifelong friends and acquaintances whom she cherished. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to CURE Childhood Cancer - 200 Ashford Center North Suite 250, Atlanta, Georgia 30338 or https://curechildhoodcancer.org or the Atlanta Humane Society's American Heroes Adoption Program - 981 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta, Georgia 30318 or https://atlantahumane.org /adopt/American-heroes-adoption-program/
