Carolyn Haynes Hammack of Oakfield passed away Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at her residence at the age of 77. She was preceded in death by her husband Gary Hammack. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 13, 2021 at Oakfield Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will greet friends and have a time of fellowship in the social hall of the church immediately following the service. Carolyn was born in Albany to the late George B. and Ida Bell Willis Haynes. She was a dietician (RET) in the Dougherty County School System and a member of Oakfield Baptist Church. She loved her family and working in her yards. Spending time and playing with her furbaby Abigail also brought a lot of joy to her life. Carolyn is survived by three children, Teresa Lynn Owens of Fairhope, AL, Gary (Jeannie) Hammack of High Point, NC and Audrey Lee (Jude) Rodgers of Dothan, AL; five grandchildren, Matthew Hunter Owens, Christine (Blake) Buchan, Caleb (Vivian ) Prater, Patrick Rodgers and Taylor (Drew ) Clayton; and two great-grandsons, Andrew Buchan and Mason Buchan. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services in Cordele. An online guest book is available at www.raineyfuneral.com

To send flowers to the family of Carolyn Hammack, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 13
Graveside Service
Friday, August 13, 2021
2:00PM
Oakfield Cemetery
305 Jackson Street
Oakfield, GA 31772
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.