Carolyn Haynes Hammack of Oakfield passed away Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at her residence at the age of 77. She was preceded in death by her husband Gary Hammack. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 13, 2021 at Oakfield Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will greet friends and have a time of fellowship in the social hall of the church immediately following the service. Carolyn was born in Albany to the late George B. and Ida Bell Willis Haynes. She was a dietician (RET) in the Dougherty County School System and a member of Oakfield Baptist Church. She loved her family and working in her yards. Spending time and playing with her furbaby Abigail also brought a lot of joy to her life. Carolyn is survived by three children, Teresa Lynn Owens of Fairhope, AL, Gary (Jeannie) Hammack of High Point, NC and Audrey Lee (Jude) Rodgers of Dothan, AL; five grandchildren, Matthew Hunter Owens, Christine (Blake) Buchan, Caleb (Vivian ) Prater, Patrick Rodgers and Taylor (Drew ) Clayton; and two great-grandsons, Andrew Buchan and Mason Buchan. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services in Cordele. An online guest book is available at www.raineyfuneral.com
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Service information
Aug 13
Graveside Service
Friday, August 13, 2021
2:00PM
2:00PM
Oakfield Cemetery
305 Jackson Street
Oakfield, GA 31772
305 Jackson Street
Oakfield, GA 31772
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Garage
MOVING SALE Fri & Sat 8am-3pm @ 563 SHANKLIN RD Inter…
Garage
3202 Lancaster Lane Sat 8am-2pm. Lots of clothes and Misc…
Garage
Estate/Moving Sale 2007 Murray Hill Lane Friday Aug.13th …
Most Popular
Articles
- Police ID 9-year-old killed in apparent drive-by shooting
- Dollar stores draw criticism from Dougherty County commissioners
- South Georgia has become COVID hot spot
- A Chicago police officer is dead and another is fighting for his life following a shooting during a traffic stop
- Assistance available for Albany residents impacted by COVID-19
- Timothy Earl Crosby
- Jason Scott Harper
- Velma Jean Reynolds
- Jalen Johnson announces run for Ward II commission seat
- Squawkbox
Images
Videos
Collections
- ON THE MARKET: Cottage home on Flint River designed for entertainment and relaxation
- Check out all the fun at the DCSS Back to School Tailgate held at ASU West
- PHOTOS: Take a photo tour of Moultrie and Colquitt County, Georgia
- 10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — Aug. 9
- PHOTOS: University of Georgia's medalists in the Tokyo Olympics
- She wore a $25 dress on the red carpet! These stars love a good bargain
- PHOTOS: Georgia Bulldogs Football Practice
- 10 emerging real estate trends in 2021
- Barack Obama's 60th birthday bash: Who made the cut?
- This is what really happens to retail food waste
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.