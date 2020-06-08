Carolyn Bridges.jpg

Carolyn Hornsby Bridges, 85, of Brinson, GA, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020. Due to the ongoing concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside funeral service will be held at Brinson Cemetery with Rev. Robert Crapps officiating. Online visitors may sign the guest register at www.iveyfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Brinson Baptist Church, P. O. Box 655, Brinson, GA 39825, Brinson Cemetery Fund, P. O. Box 693, Brinson, GA 39825, or the charity of your choice. Carolyn Jeanette Hornsby was born November 14, 1934 in Iron City, GA, the daughter of Maurice and Mildred Arnett Hornsby. She was a graduate of Seminole County High School and earned an associate degree from Bainbridge College. Carolyn married John Bridges in 1954 and they made their home in Brinson, GA. She was a member of Brinson Baptist Church. Faith, family and farming...the same words used to describe John Bridges, Sr. certainly fit for Carolyn. She tackled every task with enthusiasm and 110% effort. Her children fondly recall days on the farm where Mama worked as hard or harder than anyone else. Carolyn was named 2007 Decatur County AG Woman of the Year and certainly had the resume to back it up. She could fix anything, sew anything and cook everything. Carolyn volunteered her skills as PTO President and as the "school nurse" before there was such a thing. She was always proud of her children but the grands evoked a special sparkle in her eyes. Survivors include her children, Lillie & Jeff Sinyard, Paula & Eddie Cobb, John & Cathy Bridges, and Bill Bridges & Kelly Higgins; her siblings, Murry & Betty Hornsby of Bainbridge, GA and Larry & Mary Ellen Hornsby of Iron City, GA; her grandchildren, Bridges & Abbey Sinyard, Stuart & Laura Sinyard, Beau & Camille Sinyard, Maggie & Will Kearney, Maddox, Perry, Annie & Ellie Bridges, and Tyner Cobb; and her great-grandchildren, Marylou Sinyard and Libby Sinyard. In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, John Bridges, Sr.; and her siblings, Marjorie Spooner, Faye Whitaker, Ray Hornsby, and Phillip Hornsby.

