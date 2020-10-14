Mrs. Carolyn Johnson Jackson, 79, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Her graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Dawson, GA. Pastor Solomon Loud will officiate. Albritten's Funeral Service is in charge of final arrangements.
Mrs. Jackson leaves to cherish her memory: four daughters, Annie Poole of Albany, GA, Darzeen Johnson of Leesburg, GA, Katherine Johnson, and Earline Johnson of Dawson, GA; three sons, Tommy Lee Johnson of Leesburg, GA, Elton (Patricia) Johnson of Albany, GA, and George Jackson III of Dawson, GA; one godson, Issac Brown; her children from her second marriage, Mattie (Charles) Nelson of Dawson, GA, Frankie Mae (Pepper) Lewis of Marianna FL, and Cavin Curtis Jackson of FL; three sisters-in-law, Annie Clara (Alston Sr.) Lockette of Dawson, GA, Mary Keith of Hudson, NY, and Ruby Sutton of Moultrie, GA; 31 grandchildren; 61 greatgrandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; two special friends, Dorothy Foley and Edagr Rayuurn; and host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who will miss her dearly. Special thanks to her caregivers: Tamaro Amos, Von Holder, and the Wilson Hospice House staff.
