Plains, Ga.
Carolyn Evans Pye
Carolyn Evans Dean Pye, 64, died Saturday at Lillian Carter Health and Rehab in Plains, GA.
Her memorial service will be at 11 AM on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Crown Hill Mausoleum Chapel. The Rev. Thad Haygood will officiate.
Mrs. Pye was born in Albany and graduated from Westover High School in 1973. She was a member of First United Methodist Church and was employed with Trans America Insurance Co. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Lewis Pye, Jr., and her parents, Clyde Dean and Rita Evans Dean.
Mrs. Pye is survived by her sisters: Donna Dean Koch (Dick), Roanoke, VA, Vicky Dean McCollum (Dodd), Albany; mother in law: Laura Hysler Pye, Albany; brother-in-law: Lane Pye, Macon; nieces and nephews: Roye Glass, Jr. (Lori), Stuart Glass (Tammie), Marnie McCollum, Ashley Hatfield (Brad), Sarah Heard (Todd), Katlyn Stanley, and Jacob Stanley.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to the First United Methodist Church, 307 Flint Ave., Albany, GA 31701.
