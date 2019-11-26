Carolyn Sprayberry

Services for Carolyn Jetta Sprayberry, 74, of Ashburn will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 30, 2019 in the Bethel Baptist Church of Sycamore. GA. Mrs. Sprayberry passed away Friday at her residence following an extended illness. Interment will be private.
The daughter of the late John Cleveland and Carolyn Craft Donahoo, she was born in Colquitt, GA and was a member of the Bethel Baptist Church.
A long time Registered Nurse, she was retired from The Turner County Health Dept. and had worked many years at Tift Regional Medical Center. She was a member of The Ladies of Nasah for ten years and served as President of the Ladies in 2016. She was a long time supporter of The Hasan Temple in Albany, GA. In addition to her family, she loved fishing and playing Bridge with her friends.
Survivors include her husband,E. L. Sprayberry, her son, Jeff Sprayberry and his wife Janice Sprayberry of Georgetown, TN; her daughter Lyn Sprayberry-Cude and her husband, Elbert D. Cude of Orange Park, FL; her brother Royce (Kathy) Donahoo of Ashburn, GA; her sisters, Joann Nelson of Sycamore, GA, and Zollie Pavlina of Treasure Island, FL. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Lauren Jolley, Rebecca Simmons, Will Sprayberry, Colton Cude Dakota Cude and Abigail Cude. Her great grandchildren, Addy, Leah, Nolan and Owen Jolley.
The family will receive friends, Saturday at Bethel Baptist Church of Sycamore from 9:00 AM until the hour of services.
For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Shriners Hospital for Children in care of the Hasan Temple Transportation Fund, (This fund provides all transportation of patients and family of the patients) 1822 Palmyra Road, Albany, GA 31701, in memory of Miss Jetta.
Perry Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Ashburn, GA 31714
(229) 567-3366
