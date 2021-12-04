Carolyn Christine Temples Roberts, 72, of Albany, GA, died November 30, 2021 at Willson Hospice House. Funeral services will be held Monday December 6, 2021 at 11:00 am at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Johnny Nixon will officiate. Interment will follow at 1:00 pm at Crossroads Cemetery in Damascus, GA
Mrs. Roberts was born at home on August 6. 1949 in Damascus, GA to Ed and Lilla Temples. Shortly after her marriage to William Walter Roberts, they moved to Albany, GA in 1970. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church, was always on the go and enjoyed doing for others. Mrs. Roberts was employed with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital for over forty years and retired in 2011. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Walter "Buddy" Roberts.
Survivors include her children, Walter Shawn Roberts and Barbara Ann Roberts (Les Slaven) both of Albany, GA and Melissa Jarrett of Leesburg, GA, her siblings, Evelyn Fain of Raleigh, NC, Ronald (Nan) Temples of Putney, GA and Ralph (Liz) Temples of Eustis, FL, her grandchildren, Skyler Roberts (Ali) of Camilla, GA, Summer (Joe) Hitt of Sylvester, GA, Chasity Mize (Todd) Fisher of Albany, GA, T.J. Jarrett and Anzley Jarrett both of Leesburg, GA and her great-grandchildren, Oaklan Roberts, Jackson Hitt, Mabrey Hitt, Jaxon Fisher, and Makena Fisher.
The family will receive friends Sunday, December 5, 2021 from 5:00pm until 7:00 pm at Mathews Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.