Carolyn Attaway Tucker, 94, of Albany, GA died Monday, October 15, 2019 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Mr. Ross Powell will officiate. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Fitzgerald, GA at 3:00 p.m.
Mrs. Tucker was born in Fitzgerald to the late Lee and Essie Attaway. She graduated in 1942 from Fitzgerald High School, married Charles Wilson Tucker, March 24, 1946, and moved to Albany in 1967. Mrs Tucker was a member of Acree Baptist Church and was a perfect homemaker and mother. She liked to read, work in her yard, loved music and had a beautiful singing voice.
Mrs. Tucker was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Charles Wilson Tucker, her brother, Thomas Attaway, and a son-in-law, Garland Braswell.
Survivors include her three daughters, Sharyn Shamlee (Clyde), Albany, GA, Bonnie Braswell, Worth County, GA, Anna Wari (K.J.), Lee County, GA, six grandchildren, Amanda Sullivan (Will), Anderson, SC, Michael Shamlee (Tiffany), Douglasville, GA, Christopher Braswell, Worth County, GA, John Braswell (Carla), Athens, GA, Jason Wari, and Sara Wari Walker (Dustin) all of Lee County, GA, nine great grandchildren, one niece and one nephew.
The family wishes to thank the staff members at Phoenix Assisted Living, and the doctors and nurses at Phoebe MICU for their kindness and excellent care.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Mathews Funeral Home.
Those desiring may make memorial donations to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 5 Century Drive, Suite 240, Greenville, SC 29607.
To sign our online registry or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
