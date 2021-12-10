Carolyn Williford Irvin, 76, of Albany, GA passed away Friday, December 10, 2021 at her residence. Graveside funeral services will be conducted Monday, December 13, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at Crown Hill Cemetery. Rev. Malcolm Parker will officiate.
Born in Camilla, GA, Mrs. Irvin had resided in Albany, GA most all of her adult life. She was retired from the Dougherty County School System and was a member of Albany First Free Will Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Twitty Williford and Annabel Medlyn Williford, a sister, Anne Williford Cowart and a brother, Walter Twitty Williford, Jr.
Survivors include her husband Paul Michael Irvin, her son, Chris Irvin and his wife Julie, Albany, GA, daughter, Leigh Hall and her husband David, Albany, GA, brother, Michael G. Williford (Melanie) Lee Co., GA and grandchildren, Bailey Irvin, Holden Irvin, Maggie Irvin, Jed Hall and Jack Hall.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Carolyn Williford Irvin to Leukemia Research Foundation, 191 Waukegan Road, Suite 105, North field, Illinois, 60093 or Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Students from throughout southwest Georgia took part Saturday in the regional FIRST Robotics Competition, held among elementary and middle school students at Monroe Comprehensive High School and the Commodore Conyers College and Career Academy in Albany. Click for more.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.