Carrol Saxon "Snooks" Roberts, 86, of Albany, GA, died January 18, 2021 at Phoebe North Hospital. Due to Covid concerns, memorial services will be held at a later date.
Mr. Roberts was born in Miller County, GA to Auburn Jackson and Lessie Estelle Roberts on July 28, 1934. After High School, he joined and served his country in The United States Navy. Mr. Roberts moved to Albany, GA in 1955 and was employed with the Marine Corps Logistic Base for over thirty-five years and retired in 1989.
He was a member of The First Baptist Church of Putney and Triangle Lodge # 701. Mr. Roberts loved fishing, camping, gardening and playing with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers and a sister.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Vivian G. Roberts and his two children, Sharon Roberts (Rex) Kiger and Phil Carrol (Teresa) Roberts all of Putney, GA, two sisters, Alice McMillan of Albany, GA and Ann Carlton of Plano, TX, three grandchildren, Joshua Carrol (Gabi) Roberts of Putney, GA, Shellie Elizabeth (Ricky) Belcner of Lee County, GA and Jennifer Estelle (Matt) White of Byron, GA and his great-grandchildren, Jackson Roberts, Dana Roberts, Gavin Belcner, Rylee Belcner, Mattie White and Lillian White.
Those desiring may make contributions in memory of Mr. Roberts to First Baptist Church of Putney. 1125 Antioch Road, Albany, GA 31705.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-435-5657
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.