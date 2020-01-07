Albany, GA
Carroll Finley Harpole
Carroll Finley Harpole, 84, of Albany, GA died December 30, 2019 at his residence. No services will be held.
He was born in Starkville Mississippi on May 11, 1935. He graduated from Mississippi State University in Agricultural Engineering and moved to Dawson, GA. where he worked for Armour Fertilizer. From there he moved the family to Albany GA.
His career included being the District Manager of US Steel and CEO of Chem-Nut from 1972-2000. He served his community as the Executive Director for the Peanut Warehouseman's Association, he was a member of the Lions club and the Kiwanis Club. Mr. Harpole also served on the Board of the Southern Agricultural Chemical Association, Toast Masters, and was a member of the Board of Synovus Bank. He was also recognized as Business Man of the Year by Georgia Trend Magazine. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, traveling, and car racing.
He was predeceased by his parents, William Carroll (W.C.) and Pearl Harpole from Starkville Mississippi and his sons, Gregory Scott Harpole and Sidney Finley Harpole.
Survivors include his wife, Joy Collier Harpole, his grandsons, Graham Ross Harpole and William Carroll Harpole and loving daughter-in-law, Kristy Kaliher Kruger.
Those desiring may make donations to the Anchorage, 162 Hampton Lane, Leesburg, GA, 31763.
