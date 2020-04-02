Leary, GA
Cassell Wesley Griffin
Cassell Wesley Griffin of Leary, GA died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Miller County Hospital in Colquitt, GA. He will have a graveside service on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Leary Cemetery with Military Honors.
Mr. Griffin was born July 8, 1934 to the late Andrew Griffin and Bessie Louise Newton Griffin of Leary GA. Mr. Griffin was a member of Milford Baptist Church of Leary, GA.
Upon graduating from High School, Cassell joined The United States Marines. When he got out of service he attended the University of Georgia to study law.
Mr. Griffin farmed with his father until his father passed away. He later went to work at Dougherty County as a Maintenance Man until he retired.
Cassell enjoyed dancing with his wife of 33 years, playing golf, hunting and fishing, sitting on his porch watching the hummingbirds and the wild life and playing with their two dogs, Little Man and Tinkerbell. He loved to read and enjoyed Danny Fallin and Big Ernie music.
Survivors include his wife Anita Louise Crews Griffin (Wizzie) of Leary, GA; stepson, Travis R. Hart of Forsyth, GA; stepdaughter, Tina Hoffman and her husband Mike and step granddaughter, Grace Tornoe all of Leary GA; one great-grandson Hayden Tornoe of Denton Texas and numerous cousins.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Heart Association or Disabled American Veterans.
Manry-Jordan-Hodges Funeral Home
Blakely, GA
229-723-3421
To plant a tree in memory of Cassell Griffin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
