Mrs. Catherine Clark Lewis, 81, of Albany, Georgia peacefully passed away on July 15, 2021 surrounded by loved ones. She cared for and loved so many people and will continue be in the memory of those who knew her.
Mrs. Catherine Clark Lewis was born on September 13, 1939, in Terrell County, Georgia to the late J. C. and Ray Bell Clark. She attended school in the Terrell County School District.
On January 10, 1955, she was joined in marriage to Benjamin Prymus Lewis; a union that lasted for 66 years. They were blessed with six children.
On January 5, 1985, she symbolized her public dedication to Jehovah through baptism. She was faithful in assisting many in their studies about Jehovah.
Mrs. Catherine Clark Lewis is predeceased by her parents, J. C. and Ray Bell Clark, and three siblings: Arelious Clark, Doris Moore, and James Clark. She leaves to cherish her memories four siblings, two brothers and two sisters all of Largo, Florida: Minnie Abrams (Isaiah- deceased), Johnny Clark (Gladys), David Clark (Theresa), and Annie Ruth Baldwin (David).
Also left to cherish a lifetime of smiles and memories are her husband, Benjamin, and their Six children: Marvin Lewis, M.D. of Cameron, North Carolina, Gloria Brown (John) of Columbus, Georgia, Elois Edge (Bill) of Albany, Georgia, Barbara Whaley (James- deceased) of Albany, Georgia, Raye Robinson of Albany, Georgia, and Teresa Daniels (Silas) of Albany, Georgia; Eleven grandchildren: Yastrzemski Whaley (Kimberly), Jeywoski Whaley, John M. Brown, Reeshemah Cameron (Christopher), Joan Hamm (Kevin), Bill Edge Jr. (Cassandra), Jasmine Whaley, Joshua Edge, Eddie Robinson Jr., Josalyn Daniels, and Jalisa Brown; Eleven greatgrandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
The services for Catherine Clark Lewis will be twofold on Friday, July 23, 2021: Jehovah's Witness "Virtual" Memorial service via Zoom will be held at 11:00AM followed by an abbreviated "Graveside Service" at 1:00PM at Floral Memory Gardens, 120 Old Pretoria Rd, Albany, GA. The graveside services may also be viewed via Facebook through Meadows Funeral Home Facebook page.
