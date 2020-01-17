Catherine Moody

Albany, GA
Catherine C. Moody
Catherine Carter Moody, 87 departed this life on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Hospital.
Homegoing services will be conducted Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2:30pm at First Bethesda M. B. Church on Newton Road where Rev. Elvin Mallory serves as pastor. Interment will follow in Crown Hill Cemetery, 1907 Dawson Road, Albany, GA. Visitation will be held today, January 17, 2020 from 12noon -8:30pm. Family will receive friends at 1206 W. Lincoln Ave.
