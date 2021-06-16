To call her a "Steel Magnolia" would be the understatement of the year.
Catherine Strickland Croxton, "Kitty", to those that knew and loved her, brought joy and humor to every person she ever met and every room she ever entered. Blessed with both razor-sharp wit, and a penchant for perfectly-placed sarcasm, she charmed all who crossed her path with her unmistakable southern lilt during the years we were blessed to have her.
Her beloved husband, Jerry, to whom she was married for 56 years, worked as a pharmacist while she taught high-school math. He was her tall, dark, handsome beau, and she was his sparkling jewel. On their very first date, she announced to my father "Jerry I must warn you - you are in danger...I caught the bridal bouquet at a wedding today, and I am on the prowl". Prescient humor, as they were married 3 years later.
Her two sons, Huff and Tag, were consummate knuckle-heads growing up, and she was doting and omnipresent - score-keeping every little-league baseball game in the hot sun, and every high-school basketball game in faraway gymnasiums. Her heart was large enough to later become an omnipresent "Mimi" to her 8 grandchildren: Slade and Jett (Tag), and Dane, Celia, Fallon, Chase, Cole, and Kaitlyn (Huff). She adored her daughter-in-law Beth, whom she though was "almost perfect, except for her questionable judgment marrying Huff" (her typical humor lol).
Kitty is the daughter of Willis and Catherine Strickland, late of Richland, GA. She was very close to her dear younger brother Sam and his family in Albany: sister-in-law Willette, niece Kate, and her beloved nephew Matt, who predeceased her.
"Miss Kitty", as she was known to the hundreds of students to whom she taught mathematics over the years, acquired her academic skills at Agnes Scott College, where she was Valedictorian in 1964. She taught at Greenfield Academy for almost 30 years, and Southland Academy for nearly another decade. She was simultaneously brilliant, firm, and humorous with her students. She effortlessly infused learning, whether a student was a future math genius, or just praying for a C. Most importantly, she cared deeply, and every student she ever had would say they felt special and loved in her classroom.
Whether as mother, wife, sister, grandmother, or daughter, she wove and secured the fabric of family together with effortless charm and humor. She was a nurturing and gentle caregiver, who could become a roaring lioness when those she loved were threatened by life's troubles. She leaves behind a loving family who will miss her dearly, and hundreds of enlightened students.
A graveside service will be held at Harmony Cemetery in Richland, GA, at 3 pm on Saturday, June 19. Pastor Paul Coats will preside. In case of severely inclement weather, the service will be moved inside to Richland United Methodist Church. The family welcomes and will receive visitors at the family home in Richland (128 Broad Street) all day on Friday at such time as anyone wishes to visit.
Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Flowers by Darrell is in charge of floral arrangements.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.kimbrellstern.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.