Catherine Watson

Albany, GA
Catherine Hill Watson
Catherine Hill Watson, 85, of Albany, Georgia departed this life Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Graveside services will be attended by ONLY immediate family on Saturday, April 11, 2020 in the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 3512 Moultrie Road Albany, Georgia.
M. L. King Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, Georgia 317013615
(229) 435-4813
