Cathy Lynn Strickland, 54, of Lee County, GA, died December 18, 2021 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 11:00 am at Covenant Presbyterian Church. Pastor John Albano will officiate. Interment will follow at the Pelham City Cemetery, Pelham, GA.
Cathy was born in Albany, GA on July 5, 1967 and grew up and graduated from Dougherty High School in 1986. Cathy has lived all her life in Albany and was employed with Dougherty County in the Tag/Tax office for the past fifteen years. She was a member of Northgate Presbyterian Church. Cathy enjoyed working and serving people at the Tag Office, she loved Hallmark Movies and doing for and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her husband of twenty-eight years, Ben Strickland, two daughters, Savannah Strickland and Sarah Strickland and a granddaughter, Addy Strickland-Bosco all of Lee County, GA and her parents, Dennis and Patricia Gore of Albany, GA and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews
The family would like to thank the Lee County EMS personnel, Dr. Eddie Black, and the staff at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Emergency Center for their kind and caring efforts and attention.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Northgate Presbyterian Church, 4401 Old Dawson Rd., Albany, GA, 31721.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Cathy to the Phoebe Foundation directed to the Phoebe Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, 1101 N. Monroe St., Albany, GA 31701.
