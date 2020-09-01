ALBANY - Mr. Cecil Boyd, 84 of Albany, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Willson Hospice House.
Graveside Homegoing Services will be conducted, today, Friday, September 4, 2020, at 1:30PM at Floral Memory Gardens, 120 Old Pretoria Road. Rev. Dr. McKinley Drake will officiate and Reverend Vincent L. Williams, Sr. will deliver the Eulogy.
Visitation will be held on today, Thursday, September 4, 2020, from 9:00AM until 12:30PM at the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.