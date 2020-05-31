Mr. Cecil David Boyd, 70, of Valdosta, GA died May 8, 2020 at South GA Medical Center in Valdosta, GA.
A private memorial service was held at Boyd Lake in Dawson, GA. Born in Eufaula, AL, Mr. Boyd was self-employed before working for Boyd Brothers Construction Company. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Dawson, GA, a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason and a member of the Hasan Shrine Temple in Albany. Mr. Boyd was also a long time member of Ducks Unlimited.
He was preceded in death by his parents Cecil and Evelyn Boyd.
Survivors include his children Michael (Carrie) Boyd of Kingsland, GA; Misty Wilson of Thomasville, GA; Loader (Emily) Boyd of Elko, GA; a brother Nicky (Pam) Boyd of Hahira, GA; a sister Susan (Robert) Baldwin of Owasso, OK; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
