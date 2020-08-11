Cecil Carrington, 84, of Albany, GA died Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Graveside funeral services will be conducted Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Oakridge Cemetery, Tifton, GA. Rev. Tony Haefs will officiate. Social distancing will be respected.
Born in Berrien Co., GA, Mr. Carrington had resided in Albany, GA since the 1970's. Mr. Carrington was a graduated of the 1954 graduating class at Tifton High School and was self-employed with Carrington Plastering and Drywall from 1984 to 2005.
He was member of the Walter Blankenship Sunday School Class, Gillionville Baptist Church and preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Lou Edwards Carrington.
Survivors include his sons, Royce Dean Carrington (Debbie), Terry Stephen Carrington (Amy), Albany, GA, daughter, Connie Lee Lyon, Lee Co., GA, brother, Bobby Carrington (Beth), Albany, GA, sister-in-law, Marion Carrington, Tifton, GA, grandchildren, T. J. Carrington, Mexico Beach, FL, Derek Lyon, Kevin Lyon, Kerry Mihalko, all of Lee Co., GA, and great grandchildren, Zoe Mihalko, Zach Mihalko, Cecil Carrington and Audrey Carrington.
The family will receive friends Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Mathews Funeral Home. Masks and social distancing will be respected.
