Cecil Gibbs, Jr

Cecil "Ashley" Gibbs, Jr. Died Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Phoebe Putney Hospital. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Leesburg Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday, September 23, 2019 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Kimbrell-Stern. Rev. Lee Smith will officiate.
Mr. Cecil Ashley Gibbs Jr transitioned peacefully to his eternal life in heaven on September 21, 2019. Mr. Gibbs was a life long resident of Leesburg, Ga where he pursued his career as a skilled carpenter and contractor. He was the business owner of Gibbs Construction where he took pride in all of his work and satisfying his customers. He was a loving Daddy and Grandaddy that enjoyed nothing more than seeing his children and grandchildren happy and smiling. He found great peace and comfort in being outdoors, and loved to cook. He had a strong love for animals, especially his Boykin Spaniel, "Scout". He will be deeply missed by ALL that knew and loved him.
Survivors include his wife, Wendy Gibbs, of Leesburg, 1 son, Cecil Ashley "Trey" Gibbs III , 1 daughter, Ashley Michelle Gibbs Angry (Rontae), his mother Shirley Gibbs, 1 brother, Lester Gibbs (Kay), 3 grandchildren, Jayda, Jase and Jaylee Angry and a step daughter, Sloane Hardy all of Leesburg, GA.
Ashley was preceded in death by his father, Cecil Ashley Gibbs, Sr.
Those desiring may make memorials to the Wildlife Conservation Society, 2300 Southern Blvd, Bronx, NY 10460.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.