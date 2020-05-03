Cecil N. Rustin, Sr., 89, of Lee County, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. The family had a private graveside service at Leesburg Cemetery. Rev. Charles Jones officiated.
Cecil was born August 25, 1930, in Butler, GA, to the late Telley and Vera Rustin. He had resided in Lee County for the past 50 years. He was a truck driver working for himself and various other companies.
Cecil was preceded in death by his wife Betty Rustin. Survivors include his son Neil Rustin of Leslie, GA and a sister Helen Cox of Fort Valley, GA.
In lieu of flowers those desiring may make memorials to the Lee County Animal Shelter, 101 Mossy Dell Rd, Leesburg, GA 31763.
