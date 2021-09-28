Mr. Cecil Virgil Watkins, 74, of Leesburg passed away Saturday morning September 25, 2021 at his residence.
His graveside funeral service will be Saturday 10:00AM at Leesburg Cemetery with Melanie Gehring officiating. The family will receive friends Friday from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Kimbrell-Stern.
A native of Albany, Mr. Watkins was the son of the late Virgil Watkins Jr. and Elizabeth Thompson Watkins. He served in United States Marine Corps and fought in the Vietnam War where he received a Purple Heart Medal for injuries received in combat. Mr. Watkins also worked with the Albany Fire Department for 7 years.
He was preceded in death by his son Cecil "Dale" Watkins.
Mr. Watkins is survived by his son Terry Allen Watkins and his wife Cheryl; 14 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; his sister Helen Watkins Bailey.
