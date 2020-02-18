Cecil Lois Hulette Wrenn , 94, of Albany, GA, died February 15, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11:00 AM at Covenant Presbyterian Church. Dr. William A. "Biff" Coker and Dr. Paul Luthman will officiate. Internment services will follow on February 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Paint Lick Cemetery in Paint Lick, KY.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Minnie (Hurte) Hulette; two sisters, Mary Elizabeth (Edward) Hammonds and Margie (Edwin) Sutton; and her husband, Luther H. Wrenn.
Cecil Lois was born in Paint Lick, KY, on April 7, 1925. She attended Old Paint Lick Presbyterian Church where she gave her heart to the Lord when she was 11 years old. She has been His good and faithful servant for 83 years. She graduated from Paint Lick High School in 1943 and then attended Eastern State Teacher's College. She taught school for three years in Garrard County during WWII. She was married to her high school sweetheart, Luther Wrenn, for 67 years. He preceded her in death on May 12, 2011.
Mrs. Wrenn lived in Lexington, KY, and Franklin, IN, prior to moving to Albany, GA. In Franklin, she became the first teacher for Gateway Learning Center and was named Business Woman of the Year for Johnson County, IN in 1963.
After moving to Albany, GA, she became active in Covenant Presbyterian Church where she served as elder, trustee, Sunday School and Bible Study teacher, and President of the Women of the Church. She also volunteered for Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, cutting and sewing items for patients. Mrs. Wrenn served on the Family Selection Committee of Habitat for Humanity in the early years of Albany's chapter. Her hobbies were sewing and quilting by hand; she made approximately 50 large quilts and 25 baby quilts.
She is survived by her three children, Harriet W. (David) Henry, Sue Ann Baldwin, and Luther H. (Angel) Wrenn, Jr.; seven grandchildren, Russ (Kate) Henry, Angie (Steve) Schoolcraft, Emily (Josh) Dykstra, Adam (Tara) Baldwin, Matt Wrenn, Taylor Wrenn, Caity (Will) Mikkelson and nine great-grandchildren: Cameron Schoolcraft, Isabella Schoolcraft, Jack Henry, Eliza Henry, Andrew Dykstra, Allison Dykstra, Annabelle Baldwin, Lyla Baldwin, and Max Wrenn.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM in the parlor at Covenant Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Covenant Presbyterian Church at 2126 W. Edgewater Dr., Albany, GA 31707, or to your favorite charity.
To sign our online registry or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-435-5657
