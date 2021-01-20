Cecilia Hill

The staff and management of J.L. Litman Memorial Funeral Service of Albany, GA are saddened to announce the death Ms. Cecilia Hill. The graveside service will be held Saturday January 23, 2021 at 4 P.M. in the Riverside Cemetery. Burial will follow the service. Please keep the family of Ms. Cecilia Hill in your prayers as we reflect the Gracious Memories. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.litmanfuneralservice.com.

Final Arrangement Entrusted to

J.L. Litman Memorial Funeral Service

1202 E Clark Albany, GA 31705

Tel: 1-229-430-8800

To plant a tree in memory of Cecilia Hill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

