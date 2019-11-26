Miss Celeste Annette Erkhart, age 58, of Jonesboro passed away November 23, 2019. Miss Erkhart was a 1979 graduate of Campbell High School in Fairburn and a member of First Baptist Church Jonesboro. She was preceded in death by her father: Bobby Erkhart. Surviving are her mother: Linda Erkhart, sister: Cindy Baker and husband Rick of Smyrna, niece: Taylor Elwood, uncles: Ronnie Flowers and Mike Goolsby, aunt: Gloria Johnson and several cousins and extended family. A Graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Hopewell United Methodist Church Cemetery in Baxley, GA. The family will receive friends 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the funeral home. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700 www.fordstewartfh.com
Ford-Stewart Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
