Albany, GA



Ceola Sheard Moore



Mrs. Ceola Sheard Moore, 82, was called home on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Her graveside service will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Countyline Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Sasser, GA. Reverend Martin Williams will officiate.Precious and loving memories are left to be cherished by her husband, Alfred Moore of Phoenix, AZ; three children, Tryone, Nita, and Ted (Tanisha), all of Phoenix, AZ; six grandchildren; two great grandchildren; four sisters, Earlie Mae Worthen of Newark, NJ, Rosezina Mitchell and Ella Sheard of Sasser, GA, and Lucile Sheard of Dawson, GA; five brothers, Hubert (Margaret) Harris of Moultrie, GA, W.C. "Bo" (Cathy) Harris of Bronwood, GA; Will (Beverly) Harris of Albany, GA, Walter Mack (Brenda) Sheard of Jacksonville, FL, and Lorenzo Green of Dawson, GA; an aunt, Louise Richardson; an uncle, Willie C. Cutliff; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A special thank-you goes to Ruby Lee Richardson, Jesse Lunsford, Thomas Johnson, Betty Lunsford Harris, Ruby Pearl Smith, Daisy Ponder, and Abby Caraballo.Albritten's Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.Dawson, GA 39842(229) 995-5895