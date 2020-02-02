Jacksonville, Fl
Chad Rivers
A memorial service for Chad James Rivers, 34 of Jacksonville, FL was held at Cordele Christ Episcopal Church at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 with The Reverend Walter Hobgood officiating. Chad passed away at his home on January 26, 2020. A native of Cordele, he was born on September 4, 1985. He is the son of Lee Ann Rivers Adams and the late Ronald Stewart Rivers. Chad attended St. Andrews and graduated from Crisp County High School. He also attended Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and Georgia Coastal College. He was the former manager of Beaches Recovery in Jacksonville Beach, FL. Chad was extremely involved with the Twelve Step Program.
Chad had a passion for music of all kinds. A relaxing pastime of his was playing his guitar. He became an avid runner in his 20's. Like his sister and his cousins, he enjoyed traveling with his family from a young age. His travels included Europe, Australia, Malaysia and the Western United States.
Chad's energetic personality was contagious and his smile would light up any room. He was an inspiration to many of all ages. His mission was to help others and he truly believed that each day was a new beginning, and that all people no matter what are loved unconditionally by their heavenly father.
He regarded his family and friends as his greatest treasures. He is survived by his son Kemp Nathan Rivers, his parents Lee Ann Rivers Adams and his step father Dr. John Adams, his sister Rheannon Rivers and niece Margo Rivers Stallings, and numerous beloved aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Stewart Rivers.
The family suggests that memorials may be made to Christ Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 264, Cordele, GA 31010.
Arrangements were by Rainey Family Funeral Services in Cordele, Georgia 31015. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com
