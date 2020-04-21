It's with a humbled heart and gentle submission to God's plan that we announce the passing of Ms. Charity Bruce, who departed this life April 16,2020. Graveside service will be Friday, April 24, 2020 at 11 A.M. in the Floral Memory Gardens 120 Old Pretoria Road in Albany, Georgia. Graveside service will be attended by immediate family ONLY.
A visitation will be conducted at J.L. Litman Memorial Funeral Service 1202 E. Clark Ave. Albany, GA on Thursday April 23, 2020 from 2PM to 7PM.
Please keep the family of Ms. Charity Bruce in your prayers as we reflect the Gracious Memories. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.litmanfuneralservice.com.
J.L.Litman Memorial Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-430-8800
