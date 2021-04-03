Mrs. Charlene Miller Gaddy, 75 of Leesburg, died on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Mrs. Charlene was cremated per her wishes and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Gaddy was born on September 6, 1945 in Omega GA to the late Charles Alford Miller and Monteel Brooks Willis. She had lived in Lee County for the past 14 years and was a retired floral designer. Mrs. Gaddy loved spending time with her family and friends.
Survivors include her sister Vanna Cox (James) of Lee County; granddaughter Bethany Fountain; niece, Karen Cox of Lee County; nephews, Kevin Cox of Lee County, Michael Miller of Poulan and a sister-in-law, Sue Miller of Poulan.
In addition to his parents, Mrs. Gaddy was preceded in death her daughters, Beverly Carmen Gaddy , Belinda Celeste Gaddy and a brother, Charles Alford Miller, Jr.
Banks Funeral Home in Sylvester is in charge of arrangements.
