Charlene Pollock Sawyer, 56, of Albany, GA., died Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. A private funeral service will be held at Mathews Funeral Home. A public graveside service will be held Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 3:45 p.m. at Floral Memory Gardens. Rev. Chris Turner will officiate. Masks and social distancing will be required.
A native and lifelong resident of Albany, GA., she was a graduate of Monroe High School and later received an associate's degree. Charlene was employed with the Dougherty County Tag Department.
She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph Charles "Shorty" and Hilda Lorine Holmes Pollock, her brother Roger Pollock, her sister Barbara Wood and her niece Paula Ames.
Survivors include her husband, Greg Sawyer of Albany, GA., daughter Christina Yon (Scott) of Albany, GA., brother Joe Pollock (Beth) of Leesburg, GA., sisters Brenda McIntire (Mack) of Bridgeboro, GA., and Annell Whitaker (Rusty) of Albany, GA., special niece Frances Carr of Lee County, brother-in-law Sammy Wood of Baconton, GA., grandchildren Bryce Yon, Gabriel Yon, Sherry Yon and a number of nieces and nephews.
Those desiring may memorials in memory of Charlene Pollock Sawyer to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA., 22116-7023.
The family will receive friends Monday, January 11, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Masks and social distancing will be required.
