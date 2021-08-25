Charles Allen Lyon

Mr. Charles "Charlie" Allen Lyon, 72, of Leesburg, peacefully passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at his home.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 27, 2021, at Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, August 28, 2021, in the chapel of Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home with Rev. Bobby Harrell officiating. Following the funeral, Mr. Lyon will be laid to rest in The Leesburg Cemetery.
Born May 30, 1949 in Fayetteville, NC, Mr. Lyon was the son of the late Jess and Zella Clark Lyon. He served his country in The United States Army, retired from Firestone and The Marine Corps Logistics Base of Albany. Charlie was very proud to be the manager of Post 182 Baseball League of Leesburg. He enjoyed older television shows such as Gunsmoke and was an avid NASCAR fan. He was a member of Leesburg United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Lyon was preceded in death by his wife, Cecellia Mathis "CeCe" Lyon, daughter, Teresa Lyon Erickson and daughter-in-law, Amanda Green Lyon.
Survivors include his son, Gregory Allen Lyon and Michelle of Leesburg; son-in-law, Darin Erickson of Leesburg; grandchildren, Landon Lyon, Brandon Erickson and Parker, Dylan Erickson and Katelyn; great-granddaughter, Virginia Erickson; mother of his children and caregiver, Maureen Kitchen Lyon of Leesburg; siblings, Don Lyon of Watkinsville, Barbara Jansen and Grant of Ocala, FL, and David Lyon and Donna of Leesburg; stepchildren, and step grandchildren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.