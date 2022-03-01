Charles Barry Lodge

Funeral services for Charles Lodge, 91, of Pelham will be held Friday, March 4, 2022 at 11:00AM at Willis-Jamerson-Braswell Funeral Home. Grandson, Rev. Nick Snellgrove will officiate and interment will be in Pinecrest Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be Tony Adams, Larry Adams, Gary Treat, Jimbo Curles, Belford Poppell and Rusty Davis. Honorary Pallbearers will be Reggie Bostick, Buddy Snioes, Benjamin Haywood, I.C. Cochran, Bennett Adams, Neadom Palmer, Jessie Brown, Scott Lewis and Tony Godwin. Born August 11. 1930 in Hopeful he was the son of the late Olan Lodge and Lois Davis Adams and Casey Adams. Mr. Lodge passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Archbold Memorial Hospital. He was a farmer and trucker, member of First Baptist Church in Pelham, Farm Bureau and was on the Mitchell County Board of Commissioners for 24 years. He was married to Ruby Woods Lodge of Pelham for 63 years who survives. Other survivors include his daughter, Amelia Snellgrove (Steve), grandson, Nick Snellgrove (Amanda) all of Pelham; granddaughter, Caroline Bryant (Nolan) of Leesberg; great grandchildren, Charles Bradley Snellgrove, Aliza Rose Snellgrove, Samual Elliott Snellgrove and Levi Taylor Bryant. He was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew, Jimmy Adams. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, March 3, 2022 from 6:00-8:00PM. Willis-Jamerson-Braswell Funeral Home, Pelham Service will be livestreamed on Willis-Jamerson-Braswell Funeral Homes Facebook Page for those not able to attend
