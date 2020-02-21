Charles E. Black, 81, of Albany, GA passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at his residence. A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Mathews Funeral Home. Thomas E. Wright, Jr. will officiate.
Charles was born July 31, 1938, in Blakely, GA, to the late Emanuel and Vasti Black. He attended public schools in Calhoun County, GA. He enlisted in the United States Army Reserves and was honorably discharged on May 31, 1967. He worked as a commercial sales representative for Sherwin-Williams and Porter Paints. During his later years, he was the owner of Simmons Furniture Refinishing and Repair, in Albany, GA. His passion was living on Lake Chehaw, Florida flats fishing and playing golf. In addition to winning numerous golf tournaments, Charlie scored a Hole-in-One on November 11, 2000, and a Double Eagle on August 24, 2001, at Radium Country Club in Albany, GA.
In addition to his parents Charles was preceded in death by his first wife Betty Jean Goins Black, an infant daughter Robin Black, and two brothers Emory Black and Robert (Bobby) Black. Survivors include his wife Esther Black of Albany, GA, daughters Michelle Roney (Slade) of Edison, GA, Michelle Mock of Blakely, GA, grandchildren Macie Rackley (Adam) of Pelham, GA, Zach Roney of Edison, GA, Cami Mock, Colby Mock, Morgan Mock, Malori Mock, and Chance Mock all of Blakely, GA, great grandchildren Buckley Rackley of Pelham, GA, Ethan Mock, Sailor Mock, Kane Mock, Remington Lane, and Skylar Lane all of Blakely, GA, and a sister Shirley Sanders (Leon Johnson) of Leary, GA.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, one hour prior to the service.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, Georgia 31721
(229) 435-5657
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.