Camilla, GA
Charles Bobby Lewis Gay
Charles Bobby Lewis Gay, 78, of Camilla died Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital in Tallahassee, FL.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 14 at First Baptist Church in Camilla with interment at 2:30 p.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Chula. Rev. Chad Boyd and Rev. Charles Thompson will officiate.
Born February 8, 1941 in Hanes City, FL, Mr. Gay was the son of the late Lewis J. Gay and Effie Redding Gay. He worked as Ag Service Manager and was a member of First Baptist Church of Camilla. Mr. Gay was preceded in death by a daughter, Patricia Darlene Gay, a brother, Julian Earl Gay and a sister, Martha Ann Martin.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda T. Gay of Camilla; three sons, Randy Gay (Becky) of Camilla, Tommy Gay (Tess) of Camilla, and Jeffery Gay (Wendy) of Camilla; three brothers, Jimmy James Gay of McDonough, Ernest Terrell Gay of Moultrie, and Leroy Gay of Berlin; two sisters, Betty Gay Potts of Doerun and Mary Gay Riggins of Moultrie; eight grandchildren, Matthew, Andrew, Daniel, Makayla, Melissa, Garrett, Grace, and Nathan; two great grandchildren, Cohen and Elijah.
Visitation will be from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. Monday, January 11 at Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home in Camilla.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, P. O. Box 414, Camilla, GA 31730.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.parkerbramlett.com.
