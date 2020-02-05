Cornelia, Ga.
Charles C. Braswell
Charles C. "Charlie" Braswell, age 82. of Cornelia, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at a private care facility.
Mr. Braswell was born on June 17, 1937 in Edison, Georgia, to the late Charlie and Rachel Luelle Braswell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Jimmy C. Braswell, Terry Neal Braswell, and Lynwood Braswell.
Mr. Braswell was of the Baptist Faith. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Mr. Braswell was retired from IBM with thirty plus years of loyal and dedicated service, having served has a Customer Engineer.
Survivors included: his beloved wife, Shirley L. Braswell, Cornelia, GA; daughter and son-in-law, Heather LeAnn and Bill McMahon, Booklyn, NY; son and daugter-in-law, Charles Calvin and Leah Braswell, Jr., Cape Girardeau,MO; step-daughters, Cathy M. Ward, Demorest, GA and Susan C. McFarlin, Colbert, GA; 2 grandchildren, Haley Braswell Veitenheimer and Hannah Braswell; one great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be held at 4:00 pm, on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, from the Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel, Demorest, GA with the Rev, Josh Taylor officiating.
Graveside Services will be held at 3:30 pm, on Thursday, February 6, 2020 in the Mars Hill Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, 1126 Pine Street, Edison, Georgia 39846.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m, to 3:45 p.m., Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at the funeral home prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mars Hill Baptist Church, P. O. Box 101, Edison, Georgia 39846.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel, 245 Central Avenue, Demorest, Ga 30535
Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Charles C. "Charlie" Braswell, age 82. of Cornelia, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at a private care facility.
Mr. Braswell was born on June 17, 1937 in Edison, Georgia, to the late Charlie and Rachel Luelle Braswell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Jimmy C. Braswell, Terry Neal Braswell, and Lynwood Braswell.
Mr. Braswell was of the Baptist Faith. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Mr. Braswell was retired from IBM with thirty plus years of loyal and dedicated service, having served has a Customer Engineer.
Survivors included: his beloved wife, Shirley L. Braswell, Cornelia, GA; daughter and son-in-law, Heather LeAnn and Bill McMahon, Booklyn, NY; son and daugter-in-law, Charles Calvin and Leah Braswell, Jr., Cape Girardeau,MO; step-daughters, Cathy M. Ward, Demorest, GA and Susan C. McFarlin, Colbert, GA; 2 grandchildren, Haley Braswell Veitenheimer and Hannah Braswell; one great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be held at 4:00 pm, on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, from the Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel, Demorest, GA with the Rev, Josh Taylor officiating.
Graveside Services will be held at 3:30 pm, on Thursday, February 6, 2020 in the Mars Hill Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, 1126 Pine Street, Edison, Georgia 39846.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m, to 3:45 p.m., Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at the funeral home prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mars Hill Baptist Church, P. O. Box 101, Edison, Georgia 39846.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel, 245 Central Avenue, Demorest, Ga 30535
Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
To send flowers to the family of Charles Braswell, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.