Charles Bush
Albany, GA
Charles Bush
In humble submission to the will of God, the management & staff of J.L. Litman Memorial Funeral Home sadly announces the passing of Mr. Charles Bush, of Albany, GA he departed this life on December 4 2019 at Pruitt Health in Albany, GA. Funeral Services will be held December 14,2019 at 11 A.M. in the sanctuary of Greater Joy Cathedral 2405 Lily Pond Rd Albany, GA. Interment will follow in the Rose lawn Cemetery. Please keep the family of Mr. Charles Bush in your prayers as we Reflect the Gracious Memories. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.litmanfuneralservice.com.
J.L. Litman Memorial Funeral Service in charge of the funeral arrangements.
